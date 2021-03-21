First Foundation Advisors Has $24.71 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,396,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

