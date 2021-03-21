First Foundation Advisors Has $5.94 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 395.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,450,357,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.23. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

