First Foundation Advisors Has $98.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,043.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,054.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

