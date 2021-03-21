First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.93 on Friday, hitting $328.91. 4,859,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.40 and its 200 day moving average is $360.09. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $278.42 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

