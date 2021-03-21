First Foundation Advisors Purchases 45,826 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2,573.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $206,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 50,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

FIS traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.33 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

