Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

