FLIP Market Capitalization Tops $573,107.08 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $573,107.08 and approximately $29.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00050968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00644821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023533 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.