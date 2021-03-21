FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158,830.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $13.91 million and $158,830.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

