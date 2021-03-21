Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Reaches $20.34 on Top Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be purchased for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00644663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

