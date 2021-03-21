Flow Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.60 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Flow has a total market capitalization of $917.99 million and $34.60 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.17 or 0.00052446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00458862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00141415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00698601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00073889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

