Flowchain Price Up 10.5% This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $20,941.67 and $71,247.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00050949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.32 or 0.00647654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023626 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

