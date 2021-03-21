Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flowserve by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 24,350,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

