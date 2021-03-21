FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 932,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

