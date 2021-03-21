FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.68 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in FormFactor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.