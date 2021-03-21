FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up 3.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of FormFactor worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in FormFactor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. 932,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,756. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.