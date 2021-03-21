Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,043.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,054.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,769.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.