Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.14. 28,354,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.93.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

