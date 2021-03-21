Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 4.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. 5,774,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,087. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

