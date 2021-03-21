Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $35,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TPI Composites by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after acquiring an additional 327,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 941,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

