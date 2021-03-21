Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $193.84.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

