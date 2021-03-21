FortKnoxster Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,225.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $135,225.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00647963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023479 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

