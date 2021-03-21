Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 414,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

