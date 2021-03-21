Fountain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,889.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Fountain has a market cap of $910,559.45 and $6,889.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00646547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024337 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

