FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $11.60 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626,776 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 7.1% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 8,310,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,466. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

