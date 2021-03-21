FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $56.58 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 34.8% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $56,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. 13,364,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,512,084. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

