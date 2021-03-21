Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $110.79 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.86 or 0.00458881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00140287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00706291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 110,915,466 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

