Frax Share Price Tops $9.59 (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Frax Share has a market cap of $85.70 million and $9.33 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $9.59 or 0.00016494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00140333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00704620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,677,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,932,398 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

