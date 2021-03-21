Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares in the company, valued at $523,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,534 shares of company stock worth $325,588 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

