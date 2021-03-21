Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $173.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,362.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.