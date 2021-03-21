Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 217.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $149.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,362.76, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

