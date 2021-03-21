FUD.finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,478.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for about $37.83 or 0.00065665 BTC on major exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $893,463.78 and $21,478.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

