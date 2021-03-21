FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 256,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of FuelCell Energy worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

