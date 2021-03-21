Function X Price Up 74.7% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $85.70 million and $4.28 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,661.98 or 1.00003873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00074476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,961,014 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.