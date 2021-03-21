Function X Price Up 74.7% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $85.70 million and $4.28 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,661.98 or 1.00003873 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035204 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012035 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00074476 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000901 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001754 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003455 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.