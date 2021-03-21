FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $394.54 million and $14.71 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00647593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars.

