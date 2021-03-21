Furucombo (COMBO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $584,764.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $584,764.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo token can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00004283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00465200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00137616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.00743884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Furucombo Token Trading

