Furucombo Price Hits $2.49 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Furucombo token can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $718,673.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Furucombo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars.

