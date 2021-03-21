Fuse Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.66 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.62 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00712455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

