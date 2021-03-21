Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00461038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00690086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

