Fusion (FSN) One Day Volume Tops $2.34 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Fusion has a total market cap of $75.11 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002631 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,507.93 or 1.24347544 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003344 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,221,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,652,072 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

