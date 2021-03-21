FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Hits $43,035.92

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $43,035.92 and $38,102.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $56.18 or 0.00097863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00460712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00141234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00714785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.