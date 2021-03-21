Fyooz (FYZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $146,390.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $146,390.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00748618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,839 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

