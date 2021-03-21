GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $7.49 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMB has traded 116.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $104,752.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

