GameCredits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.97 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 150.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.35 or 0.00342592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,254,283 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

