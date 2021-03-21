Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,739. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.