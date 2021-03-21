Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.71. 1,279,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

