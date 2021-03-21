Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

