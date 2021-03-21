Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:IT opened at $182.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

