Gas Price Reaches $12.05 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $122.08 million and $56.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $12.05 or 0.00020980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.14 or 0.00459748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00719983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

