GateToken (GT) Price Hits $2.03

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $157.56 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00646453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,504,047 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

Buying and Selling GateToken

