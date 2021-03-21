GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

